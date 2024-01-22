Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Kering Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kering has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Kering Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

