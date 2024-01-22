Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $84.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

KROS stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.22. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 222,652 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

