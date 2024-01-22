Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the third quarter worth $116,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

