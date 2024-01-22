Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

