Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEC. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KEC

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$11.17 on Thursday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.84. The company has a market cap of C$488.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.68.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.2889344 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiwetinohk Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. In related news, Director Steven William Sinclair acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji bought 4,800 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.