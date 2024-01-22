Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

