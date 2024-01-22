Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.00

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 4680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.