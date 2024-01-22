Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 262,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,061,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.