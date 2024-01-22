Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.37

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 117660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

