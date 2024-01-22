Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 85.5% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

