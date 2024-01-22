Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 24,101 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 263,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,338. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

