Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the second quarter worth about $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. 1,450,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,269. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

