Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 1,208,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.