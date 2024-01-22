Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,961. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.