Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $445.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.