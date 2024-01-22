Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in ONEOK by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. 659,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

