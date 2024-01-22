Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,341. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

