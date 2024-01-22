Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VB traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.33. 383,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.