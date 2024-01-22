Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
VB traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.33. 383,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
