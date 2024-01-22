Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.02. 61,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,035. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.