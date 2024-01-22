Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.86% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $26,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.68. 64,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

