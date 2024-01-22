Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 11,985 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $44.10. 787,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,797. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.