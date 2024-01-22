Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $60.08. 224,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

