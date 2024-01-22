Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,761. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.