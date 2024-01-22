Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.24. 6,791,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,992,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

