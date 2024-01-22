Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 4,651 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

