Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,766 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 153,509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

