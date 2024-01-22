Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.98. 449,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,827. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

