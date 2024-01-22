Latitude Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,189,832. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

