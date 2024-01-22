Latitude Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6,194.5% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,821,000 after acquiring an additional 966,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.74.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

