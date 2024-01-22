Latitude Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,696. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

