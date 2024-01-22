Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $174.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.83. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

