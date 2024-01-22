Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 723 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTWO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.41. 464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.28.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.