Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 16,624 Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 909.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 174,532 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 534.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.02. 2,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

