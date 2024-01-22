Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 246.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $3,152,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,981. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.60.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

