Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,421.1% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 94,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.33. 2,853,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,064. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $241.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

