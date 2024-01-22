Laurentian Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Laurentian from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GRT.UN
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.