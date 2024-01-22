Laurentian Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Laurentian from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

