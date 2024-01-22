Laurentian Reiterates “C$55.00” Price Target for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$55.00 price objective by equities researchers at Laurentian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.73.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 202,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,830. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.72.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

