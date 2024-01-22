Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 766,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 459,217 shares.The stock last traded at $129.30 and had previously closed at $130.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Lear Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lear’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

