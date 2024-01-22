LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.45. 608,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,592,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

LendingClub Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 12.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

