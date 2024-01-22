Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.24

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $26.68. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 1,617,326 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

