Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 1.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,682 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 51,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

