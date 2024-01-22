Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 264.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.54.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,139. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.63. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

