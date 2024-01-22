Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,461. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

