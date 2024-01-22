Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $13.87 on Monday, reaching $1,225.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,324. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $569.78 and a 52-week high of $1,231.33. The company has a market cap of $573.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,044.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.