Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

TWLO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,532. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

