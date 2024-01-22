Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. 954,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

