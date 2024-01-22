Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.64. 557,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,584. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.