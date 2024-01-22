Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,583 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.78. 758,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,403. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

