Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. 1,785,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.