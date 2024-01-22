Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $29.11. 1,865,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

